European tourists eye Kenya after cancelling S Africa visits

Kenya is set to host many tourists who had booked hotels in South Africa for Easter holiday season, but have now cancelled because of the ongoing xenophobic attacks.

International tour operators say the violent attacks by black South Africans on other African nationalities, claiming they were taking jobs meant for them, has disrupted tourism in Africa’s biggest economy. Kenya and Tanzania are likely beneficiaries of the violence.

Mombasa, Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar will in the coming days or weeks be hosting hundreds of tourists who had booked their April stay in beaches in Durban and Cape Town. “We have received massive cancellations. From the enquiry, the skirmishes will be a boon to Kenya and Tanzania,” said Lily Waddington of UK Magical Travel Limited.

She said insurance companies contracted by tourists who were planning to spend their holidays in South Africa have been withdrawing their cover. Tourists keen to visit Kruger and Mpumalanga national parks are being advised to head to Serengeti in Tanzania and Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.

“Although violence has not spread to areas frequented by foreign tourists, there are fears that it could, if not stopped, head there. That is why international insurance companies are reluctant to cover visitors to some of the parks and beaches,” said Waddington.

UK Magical Travel had been contracted to move 865 tourists from UK to Cape Town this month, but received massive cancellations on Monday. “It is a huge business loss running to thousands of dollars,” Kenya will in the long-term reap big from the uncertainty in South Africa,” added Lily.

A potential tourist, Jese Itotiano posted on Twitter: “I wanted to take a holiday to South Africa but seeing this Xenophobia, I have changed my mind. I will never understand racism xenophobia and other types of hate. Am out,” .

Patrick Wanjohi, the proprietor of Into Africa Eco Travel said his company, which has booking offices in Johannesburg, also received cancellations from 156 tourists from Sweden and US who were to visit South Africa in two weeks. These were still contemplating which country in Africa to visit by the time of going to press. “They have put their plans on hold. Kenya which is peaceful and has virtually all the products South Africa boasts of, might be their number two choice,” he said.

South African Broadcasting Corporation reported that the country’s tourism and hospitality industries have been hard hit by the Xenophobic attacks, with both business and leisure tourists cancelling their plans to visit the country. “Tourism SA says these attacks are tainting the image of South Africa as Africa’s desired tourist destination. But it has admitted that it is too early to quantify the impact of the violence,” said SABC digital.

Wanjohi said Idai cyclone that hit Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe is also forcing tourists who were planning to visit Southern Africa to reschedule their itinerary. “Xenophobic attacks and the cyclone is favouring East Africa. Tourists who were destined for Botswana for wildlife safari might now visit Mara or Serengeti,” said the tour operator.

The effects of the cyclone and the damage the violence has caused South Africa’s reputation, he added, would last long. He asked local tour operators to take advantage of them and aggressively market the country’s products.