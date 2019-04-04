A taste of Chinese cuisine cooked the Kenyan way

Former airline employee enjoyed oriental meals so much so that he put up Mr Wok Restaurant in Nairobi. Considering the positive reviews from customers, including Chinese, he is succeeding

Harriet James @harriet86jim

As you walk or drive along Keiyo Road in Parklands, Nairobi, you can’t fail to notice a red sign of Mister Wok written on what looks like a water tank.

I was curious to find out what this Mister Wok was and recently found myself in the increasingly serene suburbs of Parklands just to try out what this restaurant has to offer. The eatery is located inside KenGen RBS Gardens.

Cool oriental music welcomes you as you saunter in, with Asian-inspired paintings on the walls. I immediately loved the quietness and privacy of the place, particularly on discovering a serene garden should you desire to eat outside the main restaurant.

Round-bottomed pan

Derived from the Cantonese pronunciation of the Chinese character huo, wok is a versatile, round-bottomed pan, which originally came from China around 2,000 years ago. The utensil is vital in Chinese culinary history and is held in a position of honour in the Chinese kitchen.

With just a limited number of food ingredients, a wide variety of dishes can be created. I saw this first-hand at the restaurant when my meal, chicken cashewnuts, was being prepared. Every meal is prepared from scratch after you order. I saw the carrots, onion, snow peas, chicken all placed in the pan and cooked for a few minutes before the soy sauce is added to bring out the flavour and colour.

Chef Mulwa Mwaniki employed the stir-frying method of cooking and the wok made it easier. It’s also a healthy method as no oil is used.

One thing about the Chinese cuisine is colour, hence veggies such as carrots, broccoli, corn or snowpeas are added to bring out the pop. If you or your children don’t like veggies, you’ll start appreciating this healthy cooking.

Crunchy and sweet

For starters, their vegetable spring rolls, which I seasoned with spring onions, a little pepper and soy sauce was good. I’m never a fan of pepper in my food but this time round, I loved the sweet sour combo in the spring rolls.

Once my meal was done, it was served in a Chinese bowl and set before Karim Hadi, one of the directors of the restaurant, and myself. In Chinese culture, meals are shared and that is the case in this restaurant. However, one can be served separately.

Karim said when he was young, he enjoyed Chinese cuisines and desired to bring the Chinese experience to Kenyans, which has worked successfully considering the positive reviews from customers, including the Chinese themselves, on excellent meals. “It took time and research to develop this menu into what our customers enjoy,” he said.

The carrots and the corn made the chicken crunchy and sweet. I had ordered vegetable rice as accompaniment; it was also delicious and appetising. Chinese like colourful meals and the soy sauce added a deep reddish-brown colour that added richness to food.

I also tried out their mouth-watering beef with crisp tender- broccoli accompanied by hot steaming vegetable rice, another popular Chinese dish. The meat had been marinated before adding soy, garlic sauce and ginger.

A meal here is pocket friendly and costs between Sh700 and Sh1,000 depending on your order. I couldn’t finish my meal and it was packed in neat boxes with Chinese chopsticks. A couple of take-home sweets made me feel special.