Up close with nature at Tsavo East National Park.

Njeri Maina @njerimainar

The gravel road gently rocks our car as we proceed with our game drive through Tsavo East National Park. Julius, our driver and an ever-bubbling fountain of knowledge and patience, tells us that the bumpy ride is commonly referred to as African massage.

He also listens to my amateur descriptions of the birds we spot with patient humour. “Julius, what is the name of that bird? It had two wings, a big beak and long legs?” the innocent tourist asks.

Julius manages to give me a straight-faced answer and a long list of bird names that the just seen bird could belong to. We later find out that the bird is a bustard. No, it was probably born after marriage; there are different types of bustard birds that you and I are only beginning to learn and appreciate.

Dry savannah

Tsavo is one of the oldest national parks in East Africa, having been opened in 1948. It is also one of the largest parks in the region, spanning more than 22,000sqkm. The park would later be divided into two parks; Tsavo East (13,747sqkm) and Tsavo West (7,065sqkm).

We were a group of journalists and Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) officials traversing the coastal region from Voi Wildlife to Tana River Delta. We had to go through Tsavo East Park, so we entered through the Voi Gate. Park entry fees cost Sh515 for Kenyans and US$52 for non-citizens.

We drove through dry savanna grasslands for the next two hours as we headed towards Sala Gate, which would be our exit.

Despite the raging drought, there are plenty of animals grazing on tough grass, the drought-resistant acacia and other leafy bush plants. The animals drink from the nearby Galana River, whose levels are low but accessible.

They also drink from the nearby Aruba swamp and from man-made holes which have been put up by hotels interested in enticing the animals to their viewpoints.

No bathroom stops

If you ever have to tour Tsavo East, use the ablution blocks at the park entrance as bathroom breaks in the park are not allowed. Wildlife is not exactly friendly even towards peeing citizens.

But if you really, really have to go, try peeing between two cars, with super vigilant drivers or even better an armed KWS game ranger on standby. The experts can drive off the wildlife in case the lions see ready human meat.

Tsavo has one of the largest population of elephants in any natural park in Kenya, despite intense poaching in the 1980s that saw more than 5,000 elephants perish between 1973 and 1989 during the global rush for ivory. “The park has more than 500 species, which expert bird-watchers can spot,” said Julius.

On our long drive through the park, we spotted herds of elephants grazing, zebras, gerenuks and impala. The gerenuk is recognisable by its long neck, which enables it to eat leaves that other browsers may not be able to reach. The impala has a letter M on its rump and is, therefore, referred to as the McDonald.

We also spotted Maasai giraffes browsing on acacia trees. The reticulated giraffes are common in northern Kenya. “Maasai giraffes are identified by their tribal markings and are common in the savannah,” said Julius.

The Rothschild giraffe, which can be spotted at Giraffe Manor in Nairobi, is recognisable by its socks; its print markings never pass the knee, almost as if it is wearing cream socks.

We also came across large herds of buffalos freshly caked in mud and looking no less threatening after the mud bath. They were grazing peacefully while white-headed buffalo weavers perched on them, hunting for insects. The white- headed weavers are more brown than white due to the Tsavo red earth.

400 bird species

By the end of the trip, we had seen Somali ostriches, spotted thick-knees, a golden-bellied sterling, a helmeted guinea fowl and several red-billed hornbills. I can now describe birds in definitive terms such as colour of feathers, beak shape, length of tail feathers and more specific features.

Next time I am in Voi, or in Taveta, I might just take another drive through Tsavo. There are still more than 400 bird species for me to spot yet. Try taking a drive through the park and see if you spot and name a two-winged animal.