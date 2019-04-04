Work on Kisii-Ahero road 30pc completed

Dickens Wasonga @PeopleDailyKe

Construction of the Sh9 billion Kisii-Ahero road project is expected to be completed by June next year, Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) has said.

Deputy director general, Harrison Gakuo told journalists during an inspection tour of the project that 30 per cent of the 84-kilometre road, expected to open up the area, was complete.

He said the project funded by the government in collaboration with the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the European Union’s Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund, is expected to boost regional connectivity and enhance safety of road users on along the corridor.

Move northwards

The road classified as A1 starts from the Kisii Junction and moves northwards via Oyugis, Sondu, Nyabondo, Katito and terminates just before Ahero junction.

Gakuo said the road alignment will be a single carriageway with service and loop roads at various locations except for Oyugis Town which he added will have a dual carriageway and a footbridge.

“The road first tarmacked in 1969 was very narrow and dangerous. The drainage was also poor and would lead to flooding of the nearby farms during heavy rains. This will now be a thing of the past once the project is complete ’’ he said on Tuesday.

Gakuo said the project design also entails improvement of 83 kilometres of feeder roads linking the project with markets, social and administrative centres such as Oyugis-Kendu Bay road.