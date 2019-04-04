Why senior citizens face tough times

Martin Mwita @MwitaMartin

A majority of Kenyans securing their old age by saving under retirement schemes are still exposed to tough times during sunset years, a pension fund administrator has revealed.

Zamara Group has noted in a survey that although pension’s legislation in the country has improved the governance and operations of the retirement funds, it has done little to improve the coverage and adequacy of retirement benefits to individuals.

It says for many years coverage of retirement schemes in Kenya has remained relatively low with less than 50 per cent of the formal sector covered and coverage of the much larger informal sector virtually non-existent.

Speaking during the survey launch, Zamara Group Chief Executive Officer Sundeep Raichura said even those who are saving under the retirement schemes, their investments were grossly insufficient to provide an adequate income when they retire.

Covering 65,000 retirement scheme members spread across more than 200 retirement funds in the country, the study showed that the retirement savings of Kenyans are able to support a replacement of only 34 per cent of their last earnings in retirement.

This falls below the desired target of 75 per cent which would enable individuals to maintain the same standard of living in retirement.

Retirement scheme

“The findings were quite significant and worrying in that even the few Kenyans lucky enough to belong to a retirement scheme were sleepwalking to disaster and not even aware of it,” Raichura said. He called for urgent intervention by government, regulators, employers and pension industry to take stock of the situation.

The fund has urged industry players to come up with policy reforms and measures that improve the outcomes of members of retirement funds.