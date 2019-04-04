StarTimes adjusts bouquent pricing

Njambi Wanjiku @NjambiCiiku

Pay TV firm StarTimes has restructured its terrestrial platform bouquets in a move that will see the company focus on only three key subscription packages.

With the changes, the classic bouquet now becomes the superior subscription package retailing at Sh749 per month. This presents a 50 per cent price drop down from the former unique bouquet’s rate of Sh1,499.

Basic and nyota bouquets will be retailing at Sh599 and Sh259 respectively. Subscribers who were initially subscribed to unique bouquet will have the option to join StarTimes satellite television platform. Alternatively, they will be automatically subscribed to Classic bouquet.

New channels

To bolster the classic bouquet, the broadcaster has added six more channels including; National Geographic E, ST Movies Plus FOX Baby TV and Star Plus.

Speaking during the launch, StarTimes director of marketing and public relations Japhet Akhulia (pictured) said the changes present a stronger subscriber offer both in terms of price as well as premium content that will be available on the superior classic bouquet.

The changes will also see lower bouquet subscribers on basic and nyota enjoy access to the next higher bouquet for seven days upon subscribing for one month. With this, a subscriber’s first seven days will have access to the next higher bouquet at no extra cost.