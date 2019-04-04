Cereals association keen on making sorghum profitable

Cereal Growers Association (CGA) has unveiled an ambitious strategy to improve productivity and profitability of the Sorghum sub-sector. Some 100,000 small-scale sorghum farmers in eight counties will benefit from ready markets for their produce.

CGA will ensure that smallholder farmers obtain affordable and sustainable financing and credit facilities and linkage to sorghum markets while at the same time facilitating growers to access professional post-harvest handling and storage services.

Steve Rose, who is a CGA board member, said that lack of access to storage infrastructure and limited awareness of market requirements by smallholder farmers was impacting negatively on their incomes.

“High post-harvest losses of sorghum have been reported due to poor storage, fungi attack and limited agribusiness capacity to participate effectively in structured markets. Poor coordination of value chain actors as well as lack of inclusion in the value chain have exerted massive losses to farms of this high potential cash crop,” said Rose.

Poor agronomics

Low-levels of production due to poor agronomic practices and limited access were also inhibiting maximum earnings from the crop.

Rose, who is a large-scale wheat and maize farmer in Nakuru, said CGA through Farm to Market Alliance project (FtMA), is supporting smallholder sorghum farmers to access quality and affordable farm inputs ranging from certified seed, agrochemicals and fertilisers.

The three-year programme is being carried out in Nakuru, Migori, HomaBay and Kisumu counties. Other devolved units the association has brought under FtMA include Siaya, Busia, Meru and Tharaka Nithi.

To implement the FtMA, CGA is collaborating with the United Nations World Food Programme, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa, Agro Z, Bell Industries, and GrowAfrica.

CGA chairman Farnie Kruger said that Kenya’s demand for sorghum was soaring after major industrial players including East African Breweries Ltd (EABL) which manufactures alcoholic beverages and industrial ethanol.

“Sorghum is a high potential cereals in Kenya, especially in the semi-arid areas. The drought-resistant crop has a ready market,” said Kruger.

Market access

East Africa Maltings Ltd, a subsidiary of EABL, places its current annual demand at 40,000 tonnes. Only about 15,000 tonnes is currently being sourced from local growers. “Smallholder farmers are still unable to access the readily available market and stable prices. This is the situation we are working to reverse,” said Kruger.