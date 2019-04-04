Eastleigh traders cry foul over hefty taxes

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

More than 200 containers of readymade garments from China have been held at the port due to a 300 per cent increase in taxes imposed in February.

As a result, businesspeople in this sector, who operate from Eastleigh, have closed down their businesses demanding dialogue with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to explain the criteria used to come up with that figure.

Initially, import duty for a 40-foot container of readymade garments stood at Sh800,000 before it was increased gradually to Sh3 million but as from February 20, importers were supposed to pay Sh12 million per container.

Public participation

Speaking yesterday in Nairobi, Eastleigh Business District Association chairman Ibrahim Hussein said that even though import duty for such clothes has been increasing gradually the recent increment was done without public participation contrary to the principles of governance as enshrined in the Constitution.

“We are not against paying tax but there is no way someone can wake up one day and decide to increase import duty from Sh3 million to Sh12 million. This is an exorbitant price that not many can afford,” he said.

If there will be no immediate interventions, Hussein said, business- people will be forced to go to neighbouring countries where businesses are booming due to low import duties.

“Let it be known that business knows no borders and business people will go where there is profit. However, if there is someone with the intention of pushing us out of the business, be assured that we will not accept to be discriminated against because we are also Kenyans”.

Currently, import duty of the same container of clothes in Tanzania is Sh1.6 million, Sh1.4 million in Kampala and Sh1 million in Juba. In fact, Kenyans are now importing clothes through Tanzania and Uganda.

Previous rate

He urged the government to suspend the arbitral increase of import duty immediately and also release all those containers currently at the port using the previous tax rate. Apart from that, there should be immediate consultations which should involve all stakeholders.

“We want the government to come up with a standardised, predictable and fair taxation method. This will ensure that Kenya does not encounter something similar to this in future,” said EBDA vice-chairman Yasin Jama.