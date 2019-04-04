New promise on cost of power sparks hope for businesses

Fred Aminga @faminga

High cost of electricity is still among the major impediments hindering ease of doing business in the country.

While the government says it is trying to tackle the challenge and make Kenyan products more competitive, policies that will make the cost of power more affordable are required.

Speaking during the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (Kam) 60th anniversary and third manufacturing expo in Nairobi, Trade Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya said the government is working on new legal and regulatory policies which will address cost of power. “A technical committee is working on how to solve cost of power which has been one of the most serious drawbacks in the sector,” he said.

Growing investment

Most Kenyan manufacturers during the expo felt that compared to other countries in the region, and despite growing investment in power, the electricity tariffs have gone up over the years which does not help the case.

Most heavy consumers of electricity said despite obvious incentives the cost of power is prohibitive, making it difficult to compete effectively with competition. They said a lot of imported products in the market informs the manufacturers’ concerns.

Cost of products

“For the government to achieve its manufacturing milestones, which leverages the Buy-Kenya Build-Kenya tag, incentives to lower the cost of products must be instituted,” they added. Mombasa-based Milly Fruits which also produces fruit concentrates and bottles for various local firms has, for instance, opted to start manufacturing packaging material in the UAE, which is cheaper due to lower cost of raw material and electricity.

The firm which says it spends up to Sh300 million monthly on power alone to produce bottles for local breweries and fizzy drinks manufacturers also considers investing in Ethiopia.