Kenyans’ debt stress rises as they toil to repay loans

Most Kenyans are struggling to service loans throwing them into a bottomless debt pit even as lenders entice them to borrow more mainly through mobile phones and digital apps.

And in a desperate bid to escape from being blacklisted by credit reference bureaus for default, these individuals are literally borrowing from Peter to pay Paul ending up increasing debt burden to unsustainable levels.

According to a study released yesterday titled FinAccess Household Survey, more than 50 per cent of Kenyans sell assets, borrow cut back on expenses in order to repay loans in an attempt to get out a vicious borrowing trap.

Monthly expenditure

The study by Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), FSD Kenya and Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, reveals that 25 per cent of borrowers were over-leveraged with debt servicing payments consuming more than half of their monthly expenditure, while 18 per cent had defaulted.

“Over two thirds of borrowers experienced at least two of these conditions (above), showing signs of debt stress,” read the report.

According to the survey, the cost of living has been on an upward trend, triggering a hand-to-mouth means of survival for most people in the country. The report indicates that among the financially unhealthy group in 2019 were the employed making up 52.7 per cent of those surveyed, those who own businesses were 66.8 per cent, in agriculture sector those found to be financially not healthy were 85.5 per cent, those who were dependent were 85.9 per cent while 91.4 per cent of those surveyed were casuals.

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge (pictured), who was the chief guest during the launch of the report, urged policymakers and academicians to find out why Kenyans are increasingly being tapped into the digital space to borrow. “Why are Kenyans using the digital apps to borrow loans despite the high-interest rates?” posed Dr Njoroge.

The survey, interviewed 11,000 households with 40 per cent dwelling in urban areas and 60 per cent from rural setting, indicates in most households debt is used for consumption and borrowing is fast rising.

“Shopkeepers’ goods on credit has risen from 10 per cent in 2016 to 30 per cent in 2019, while the uptake of mobile banking has gone up from 6 per cent to 10 per cent,” the study reveals.

Further, the survey found out that despite the increase of financial access the number of households using Saccos, micro-finance institutions and traditional bank is reducing while use of mobile money, mobile banking and digital apps has risen substantially. These apps have more than two million users.

Elizabeth Njenga, a research analyst at Sterling Capital, explained that the reasons most people sell assets, borrow or cut back expenses to repay loans are that they can easily access credit, which eventually loads them with piles of debt.

Hand to mouth

She says easy access to finance through many channels is pushing Kenyans to the edge thus living from hand to mouth as they struggle to repay the loans.

“This explains why more than 51 per cent of Kenyans are living hand-to-mouth,” Njenga said.

CBK acting Research Director, Raphael Otieno, attributed the worsening financial health of households to a drop in agricultural productivity due to bad climate.

“Kenyans continue to take a beating from a poor climatic condition that continues to take a toll on food production. This stretched inflation during the period under review, forcing households to spend more on basic needs,” Otieno said.

Another finding of the study reveals is that Kenyans’ financial well-being is on the decline despite the increasing adoption of financial services and products to 82.9 per cent in 2019 up from 26.7 per cent in 2006.

Financial wellbeing refers to the ability of citizens to use financial services for managing daily needs, protecting themselves from shocks and helping to achieve their main goals.