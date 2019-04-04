Cop injured in Kwale shootout with suspected terrorists.

Sophie Njoka and Munira Mandano @PeopleDailyKe

A police officer was shot and seriously injured by suspected terrorists in Kwale, following a fierce shoot-out on Tuesday night.

Kwale county police commander John Kemboi said the shoot-out at Kibundani area of Ukunda lasted minutes before police overpowered the gunmen.

He said the suspects were armed with automatic rifles when they ambushed police officers on patrol and started firing at them indiscriminately.

“We are yet to establish the motive of the attack but investigation have been launched,” said the police boss, adding that two unregistered motorcycle were impounded.

He said the killed suspect is yet to be identified as he had no identification documents while the injured officer is recuperating at a private hospital in Mombasa.

Cartridges analysed

The area police chief said tens of spent cartridges which were collected at the scene and would be analysed to establish the identity of firearm the suspects were using.

A fortnight ago, eight suspected terror suspects escaped a police dragnet in Ngombeni area but officers recovered al Shabaab flags and other documents associated with the terror gang.

Since then, police have been on the high alert. They identified two terror suspects as Salim Mohammed Rashid, 21, and Juma Mwengo Athman, 26.

The two are facing terrorism-related charges at Shanzu and are out on bail.