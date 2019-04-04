Come clean on port deal, MPs tell KPA

A parliamentary committee has asked the Kenya National Shipping Line Limited (KNSL) to come clean on a deal to allocate an Italian company a terminal at the port of Mombasa.

The National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee asked Kenya Ports Authority managing director Daniel Manduku (pictured) to name individuals in the companies involved in the deal that also saw the Meridian Shipping Company (MSC) own controlling shares in KNSL, which is co-owned by the government and foreign investors.

KNSL was formed in 1989 under the Merchant Shipping Act and is the only national carrier of the government. At the time, the shareholders included the government through KPA, with the majority shares, and DEG and UNIMAR. MSC has since become the controlling shareholder.

But when contacted Transport Cabinet secretary James Macharia on Tuesday said the information was false and challenged the committee to provide the sale agreement details they have. “The information is not true. Can they produce the sale agreement,” he said in a text message.

Move illegal

But on Tuesday, when Manduku appeared before the committee, he said a Cabinet memorandum was sent to the management informing them of the changes. “The directive came from the Cabinet, it is beyond our mandate,” he told the committee.

However, committee chair Abdulswamad Nassir termed the move an illegality since the law is clear that no single entity should be allowed to operate a terminal or a berth at the port.

“The worrying fact is that when the deal is actualised, KPA will lose the terminal to the foreign firm because the KNSL is in the red with the Italian firm calling the shots,” said Nassir.

The committee directed the management of the port to bring the names of all the shareholders who co-own the Italian firm.

Recently a similar venture was entered into between the Kenya Airports Authority and Kenya Airways to have the national career take over the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.