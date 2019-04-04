Invest in technology to transform agriculture

Victor Bwire

Some parts of the country are grappling with famine due to a prolonged dry spell. The drought focuses the spotlight on the agriculture sector and whether it is reliable enough to ensure food security.

Most importantly, the drought scourge, reported to have claimed several lives, has put to test a key deliverable under the Big Four agenda-—food security. How is the government planning to tackle challenges that frustrate agricultural productivity if it is to enhance food security?

That famine is ravaging nearly 20 counties yet maize farmers are crying for lack of market for their produce is unacceptable. The sector is yet to transform to our expectations. Challenges facing agriculture include access to extension and financial services; access to markets and access to climate-smart agriculture advisory services and data-driven applications.

Several questions abound. How much innovation, start-ups and financial services have we invested in as a country to deal with the challenges? What are our emergency plans like?

According to the World Bank, Kenya accounts for 23 per cent of all African Agri-tech start-ups in Africa. Some key promising approaches include service delivery for smallholders, financial services, enterprise development, market access, data analytics and climate-smart farming. Despite being the digital innovation hub of Africa, Kenya’s agricultural sector has yet to achieve significant transformation.

It will be interesting to know interventions, especially around the use of technology, to solve the many challenges that face farmers.

The government must scale up investments in research, knowledge creation and financial support to the sector. Such are the issues expected to be addressed during the Disruptive Agricultural Technology (DAT) Challenge and Conference sponsored by World Bank Group and the Korea-World Bank Partnership Facility.

It’s expected the conference will lead to development of a multi-stakeholder knowledge and innovation platform to enhance knowledge development and dissemination.

Other issues to be discussed will include market linkages, farmer financial inclusion, data analytics and agricultural intelligence.

The World Bank in various studies has made a raft of suggestions on how to deal with challenges in the agricultural sector. First, it’s important to create a digital ecosystem to give more farmers greater access to learning that can enhance production.

Secondly, it is vital to support more transparency in market prices. Advisories and apps that provide access to price information will allow farmers to maximise profit by cutting middlemen to deal with buyers directly.

Third, precision agriculture is a game changer and more effort should be put into making such technologies more accessible and affordable.

Finally, there should be a greater focus on introducing entrepreneurial approaches into Africa’s agriculture higher education system. – The writer is deputy CEO and programmes manager at the Media Council of Kenya