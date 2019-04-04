Manufacturing a catalyst for national growth

Among policymakers and scholars across the globe, a robust manufacturing sector is broadly understood as a fundamental path to economic growth and development. The most recent illustration is last year’s launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

AfCFTA is a single market for goods and services in Africa that aims to unlock manu-facturing potential and facilitate industrialisation, thereby driving sustainable growth, among other objectives.

A strong manufacturing base for any economy is increasingly becoming the foundation upon which long-lasting economic frameworks are made. Very few developed economies can speak of their growth success without attributing it largely to the manufacturing sector.

It is no surprise, therefore, that President Uhuru Kenyatta included manufacturing as one of the key pillars of the Big Four agenda. The importance of manufacturing is evident in the way industrial growth positively affects the overall GDP and productivity of any nation.

A strong manufacturing base will ultimately support the thriving of the other three Big Four agenda pillars, and build the capacity for the country to withstand global market whims.

Manufacturing activities promote development in that they boost the value generated in an economy by creating activity further along value chain from raw materials to finished products. In Kenya, the story of manufacturing has unfolded vis-à-vis the country’s growth, accomplishments and resilience. It is through manufacturing that Kenya has made a mark in the world and risen into a regional hub.

For 60 years, Kenya has grown in leaps and bounds politically, socially and economically. For those years, the manufacturing sector has been at the centre of catalysing this growth and shaping the Nation’s economic progress.

Since before independence, manufacturing has provided productive jobs that have, in turn, provided security and stability for many Kenyan families. The sector has steered the development of infrastructure that has consequently connected diverse societies to trade and interact with each other. Subsequently, this has led to Kenya’s long-standing reputation as a preferred investment destination in Africa.

Through the 60-year period, the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) has been at the centre of driving fact-based policy advocacy towards the formation of industrial policies to strengthen and support the country’s economic development.

Kenya is predominantly an agricultural country, with an economy based on the production and export of primary agricultural products. Having consistently remained the topmost economic support system for the country for years, agriculture’s productivity remains rooted in the manufacturing sector’s ability to augment suppliers and businesses in value chains mainly through backward and forward integration.

It is, therefore, important to look at the next 60 years in terms of increasing value addition for our exports and addressing global market expansion supported by nurturing relevant fiscal policies. In so doing, Kenya can continue to multiply revenue streams for its economy and propagate shared prosperity for all citizens.

To mark 60 years of existence, KAM in partnership with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Cooperatives as well as Brand Kenya has organised a five-day festival to starting today at Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi. The essence is to celebrate the advancement of locally-made products and highlight their global positioning by showcasing them to the public.

With continued automation and use of data manufacturing, the next 60 years promise to be the future of Kenya with continued investment and deliberate growth of the manufacturing sector. Manufacturing will be central to Kenya’s ability to meet her development goals.

The Writer is CEO, Kenya Association of Manufacturers and UN Global Compact Representative for Kenya—[email protected]