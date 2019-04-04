Graft, unity should top Uhuru speech

President Uhuru Kenyatta is today scheduled to give his annual State of the Nation address in Parliament. As is the tradition, the speech is expected to cover a broad spectrum of governance issues. There are a few issues, however, which should be the focus of the President’s address, not just because they are topical, but because they have a huge bearing on the state of the nation.

First, the President should make today’s speech a turning point in the long-drawn war against corruption. Four years ago, Uhuru seized such moment to strike one of the most devastating blows against the graft monster by handing to Parliament a list of public officers suspected to be involved in corruption. The move resulted in the resignation of several senior officials including Cabinet secretaries.

The President should use today’s address to strike a mortal blow against corruption by ensuring officials implicated in graft are not just asked to step down but also have their day in court. That is the only way we can finally consign corruption and those who engage in it to where they belong — the wrong side of the law.

Secondly, the President needs to take the national unity project to the next level. More than a year after his reconciliatory Handshake with Opposition leader Raila Odinga and the establishment of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), the gesture should begin to bear fruit.

For one, the BBI team should publish its report to allow Kenyans to deliberate on it. It is important, for example, that Kenyans begin a more structured discourse on the proposal to review the Constitution.

Then there is the all-important matter of the economy. This includes everything from the skyrocketing public debt to the unending food insecurity, whose effects are currently being felt acutely in more than 10 counties.

The President needs to assure the nation the government is not biting more than it can chew in terms of borrowing. As for Kenyans to whom every dry weather cycle means hunger and death, the government needs to do more than just assure them it has grand plans.

Since food security is one of the four pillars of the President’s Big Four agenda, today he should make a personal pledge to the nation that no Kenyan will ever die of hunger on his watch. The state of the nation is desperate when some of its citizens cannot meet the most basic of basic needs — food.