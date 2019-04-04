DPP: Dams scandal probe to take longer

Wangu Gacheche and Kinyuru Munuhe @PeopleDailyKe

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has said investigations into Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal are too complex and require more time to be completed.

Haji said investigations are at an advanced stage but require meticulous prodding that will involve various countries and thus, take more time to conclude than expected.

Appear slow

“Investigations into the facts surrounding the two projects are at an advanced stage. It is acknowledged that the issues involved are complex and require delving into a web of convoluted financial transactions spanning a considerable period and spread across several borders and continents,” he said in a statement through Public Prosecutions Secretary Dorcas Oduor.

However, he urged Kenyans to be patient despite the mounting pressure to enable the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to complete investigations.

Haji said the probe is complex and involves multiple cross-border jurisdictions derailed by conflicting rules and procedures on mutual legal assistance.

He said the pace of investigations may appear slow, but it is informed by the need to ensure evidence adduced was “unadulterated and capable of standing up to keen scrutiny.”

However, Haji asked the DCI to expeditiously conclude the probe, in which a broke Italian firm CMC di Ravenna was contracted to construct the two dams at a cost of Sh65 billion.

Study files

“The DPP confirms he has requested utmost speed in the conclusion of these inquiries so that he may have the opportunity to study the files and decide, independently and objectively, the appropriate steps to take in connection with the information he shall have received,” read the statement.