System failure mars Huduma Namba drive.

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

Hundreds of Mombasa residents flocked various Huduma centres to register for the Huduma Namba even as it emerged that some of the gadgets used in the exercise had developed system failure.

Incidents of gadgets failing to input personal data were recorded in Likoni area where former Prime Minister Raila Odinga launched the exercise on Tuesday.

Malfunctioning gadget

One of the residents Kassim Mwakutesa who had gone to enlist for National Integrated Identity Management system (NIIMS), said he was at the Likoni Huduma Centre for three hours but did not succeed to get registered.

“We were told there was system breakdown. We waited for hours as they tried to input my details but all the gadgets were malfunctioning,” he said.

However, Mombasa county commissioner Evans Achoki said the exercise was going on smoothly. At the Huduma Centre in the Central Business District, long queues were witnessed for the better part of yesterday.

This is despite authorities maintaining over 400 registration assistants were dispatched to various parts of the county to conduct a door-to-door registration for the next 45 days.

Achoki said 411 registration assistants are undertaking the drive across the county targeting to register about 1.2 million residents in the next 45 days.

“We have five registration assistants in every sub-location and we are calling on Kenyan citizens and non-citizens to support this drive,” Achoki said in an interview with People Daily at his office, yesterday.