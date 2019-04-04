Nyoro’s proposed law stirs heated debate in Assembly

There was a heated debate in the National Assembly yesterday when members differed over the content of an amendment bill seeking to make corruption a capital offence.

It all started when the author of the bill Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro sought an apology from the media for misrepresenting facts by reporting that his amendment seeks to clip the powers of the offices of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and that of the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Clip powers

An irate Nyoro hit at some of his colleagues who had publicly rebuked him for allegedly seeking to clip the powers of the two offices.

Speaker Justin Muturi asked the media and politicians to be verifying information before airing it saying the bill before the House was straightforward and did not touch on clipping the powers of the two offices.

Trouble started when Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa hit at his colleagues for attacking Nyoro in public forums calling them ignorant.

He took a swipe at some MPs who over the weekend attacked Nyoro while addressing a gathering in Gatanga, Murang’a county and singled out Nominated MP Maina Kamanda and the Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga.

But in response, Wanga said Nyoro had made a statement during an interview that his bill indeed targeted the two offices.

Nyoro is seeking to have Section 48 which puts fines for offenders at not less than one million shillings, or to imprisonment for a term not less than 10 years, or both deleted.

He says currently the country has been hit by a surge in corruption cases and one way of dealing with the vice is enhancing the consequences of engaging in such activities.