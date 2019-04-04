Local, US law firms to sue Boeing over crash

Seth Onyango @SethManex

Aircraft maker Boeing could soon face an avalanche of lawsuits after a consortium of local and American law firms announced a plan to sue the company over the recent fatal Ethiopian plane crash.

It comes as it emerged yesterday the pilots of the Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX jet that crashed last month, killing all 157 aboard, followed emergency procedures outlined by the manufacturer.

Sources privy to the probe told the Wall Street Journal after turning off a flight-control system that was automatically pushing down the plane’s nose down shortly after takeoff, the crew couldn’t get the aircraft to maintain its balance till it crashed. It is after failing to regain control of the aircraft that they deviated from them.

Yesterday, a consortium of law firms, comprising Irungu Kang’ata and Co Advocates (Kenya), Laban Opande, Attorneys (Texas, US) and Carlos Velasquez (Florida, US) said plans are at advanced stage to file the suit.

Principal counsel Opande said they will seek compensation from Boeing on behalf of eight Kenyan families whose kin died in the crash.

Already, he revealed that a team is assembling evidence that will be used to argue out their case against Boeing, which will be sued for negligence and for manufacturing a faulty product.

The aforementioned development about the cause of the crash—which lifts blame on the part of pilots is therefore music to the ears of the Kenyan lawyers.

Foot costs

As for the litigation, Opande explained that the lawyers will foot the costs under a contingency fee agreement. “We want to take the burden of legal issues as the families take their emotional and spiritual whichever way they will take,” he said.

Opande also said they will rely on the expertise of aviation experts to bolster their case against Boeing.

In a contingent fee arrangement, the lawyer agrees to accept a fixed percentage (often one third) of the recovery, which is the amount finally paid to the client.

Civil trial lawyer, Velasquez was, however, quick to explain that there will be no double litigation since the defendant is one—therefore the case will be consolidated.

Kang’ata who is also Kiharu MP remained optimistic that the success of their suit will give families which lost their loved ones in the crash closure that justice has been served.

He equated the crash to murder saying it was out of alleged negligence on the part of Boeing which was accused of making a faulty product.