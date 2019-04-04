Raila blurring Jubilee vision, Ruto claims

Wangari Njuguna and DPPS @PeopleDailyKe

In what signals widening of cracks in the ruling Jubilee Party, Deputy President William Ruto yesterday expressed his strongest reservations to date on the Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

He told the President that the architects of the “Stop Ruto 2022 Movement” led by Raila are idlers who have nothing to offer and are only out to derail the Jubilee vision and dismissed his political rivals as “idlers, war mongers and propagandists out to cause confusion both in the country and the Jubilee Party.

“Wakati tunapanga mambo ya shule kama hii tumekuja hapa leo, yule mtu wa vitandawili na watu wake wameanzisha mradi eti stop Ruto movement. Eti hii ndio mradi sasa. Sasa mimi nawaambia jameni, hii mradi wenu ni ya 2022, si mtulize boli. 2022 ni mbali (At a time we are busy addressing educational issues like today, this man Raila and his people are busy setting up a Stop Ruto movement which has become their main project. But I can confidently tell you that the movement is about 2022 that is far away. Why can’t they go slow?” he posed.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Kamahuha Girls High School in Murang’a county yesterday, the DP described the plot to politically destabilise him using the ongoing anti-graft war as a “mission impossible” and derided Jubilee leaders who have been crafted into it, that they are being used to fight a war they know nothing about.

Ruto accused Raila, who with his opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa) co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula, has backed Uhuru’s anti-graft war of being the patron of the movement trying to block him from the 2022 succession race.

Political schemes

Ruto, however, said he would work with the President to focus on service delivery, adding that they will not allow anyone to divide them. “I know we shall be judged by higher standards because we have promises we made to our people so we cannot stoop down to the level of people who have no responsibilities,” he added.

The heightened war on corruption has rattled Ruto’s allies who claim it is targeting the DP and insists that the Building Bridges Initiative is being used by Raila to scuttle Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid. But Raila and his team, in turn have been accusing Ruto and allies of trying to scuttle Uhuru’s efforts to fight corruption.

The recent threat by Siaya senator James Orengo to impeach Ruto for allegedly undermining Uhuru’s war on graft seems to have brought matters to head with the DP’s allies saying their apprehension of sinister political schemes had been vindicated.

In pointed remarks yesterday, Ruto said the so called “Stop Ruto” movement will face a natural death since Kenyans will at the end of the day judge their leaders on development record and not propaganda.

A tough-talking Ruto said: “Mradi wao ni wa kumharibia mtu mwingine kuomba kura.Mwenye kuamua si ni Mungu? Sasa hawa si wanafanya kazi bure. Wametuletea fitina, confusion na ukora. Ati hawataki tujenge barabara, tuunganishe stima na Big Four Agenda (Their main project has become stopping one individual from asking for votes from Kenyans.

It is God who decides and they are therefore wasting their time. They have so far brought in Jubilee confusion, propaganda and deceit. They don’t want us to construct roads, connect power to people and the Big Four Agenda)”.

Ruto said those trying to divide Jubilee will fail because the party has a strong foundation. “Let them come slow and wait for the right time to come because 2022 is still very far away,” he said.

He, however, declared he has no time to engage his rivals, saying they are just playing petty politics.“They want us to start discussing who is doing what or who is doing better than the other, but I won’t engage in such useless debate,” he remarked.

The Deputy President also said Raila’s allies have been unable to manage Opposition affairs and are looking for other platforms to seek relevance. “In the opposition there is nothing much they can do other than talking and now they have come out pretending they want to give us advice on how to run the government,” he said and added:

Building castles

“If they are dreaming of dividing Jubilee, they should know they are building castles in the air, we know where we started, where we are and where we are heading to”.

Other leaders, including a number from Central Kenya who had flanked the DP pledged to support his 2022 presidential bid, saying the region would not entertain empty politics and expressed concern at the rate at which Central Kenya was being used by politicians with no development track record, to preach division in the society.