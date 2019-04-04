Unions query awards’ integrity

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The Energy ministry’s fourth edition of Energy Journalism Excellence Awards (EJEA) gala will not be held as scheduled after integrity questions emerged.

The award gala, which was to take place in Nairobi today, was called off following complaints from journalists’ unions and editors’ association.

Media Council of Kenya (MCK), Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) and Kenya Editors Guild (KEG), earlier in the week, independently issued a notice withdrawing from participating in the gala.

MCK chief executive David Omwoyo yesterday, in a statement, said reservations were raised on financing and timing of the awards.

He said journalism awards should be organised and executed by an independent body to protect the integrity of rewarding excellence in the media.

KEG acting secretary Rosalia Omungo urged Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) to ensure they do not weaken media freedom as provided for in the Constitution.

KUJ’s secretary general Erick Oduor also disassociated the union from the awards.