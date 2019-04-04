Judge suspends Sh847m payment to law firm

A city law firm has suffered a major blow after the High Court suspended a decision compelling Nairobi County government to pay it Sh847 million in legal fees.

In her ruling, Justice Pauline Nyamweya suspended the payment of Sh847,887,435.97 to Samson Munikah (Munikah & Advocates) pending hearing of an application filed by City Hall to have the orders vacated.

“I hereby stay the execution of orders issued on February 25 for 10 days pending inter-parties hearing of the said notice of motion on April 9,” ordered Justice Nyamweya.

The judge further suspended payment of Sh9,756,512.96 arising from interests of the amount, which had accrued since July 29, 2016.

Discover fraud

On February 25, Justice John Mativo issued an order directing the county government to pay the law firm after the company moved to court, saying it had been instructed by the defunct City Council of Nairobi to represent them in a case in 2003.

Mativo had directed the Nairobi County Secretary and Chief Finance Officer or the county Treasury to pay the law firm the amount after winning a commercial related case at Milimani Chief Magistrate’s court.

The Nairobi County government, aggrieved by the court’s decision, filed an application under the certificate of urgency seeking to suspend the said decision.

Through documents filed in court, the county government said it discovered that there was fraud and collusion to inflate legal fee through double taxation of costs.

City Hall further claims the law firm did not disclose to court that another taxation had been done earlier over the same matter and were paid Sh60,712,373.