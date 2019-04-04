Anxiety grips cops over looming shuffle

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Police commanders within the National Police Service (NPS) have been thrown into panic over impending reshuffle by incoming Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai.

Sources intimate that lobbying and realignments have kicked off in earnest at Vigilance and Jogoo Houses as officers eye areas of operation command.

Great interest

Among posts identified as eliciting interest are Police Airwing, directors of Operations, Reforms, Logistics, Personnel and Community Policing.

Police Airwing headed by Rodgers Mbithi is marred by allegations of poor leadership, nepotism and mismanagement with at least six aircraft having been grounded so far.

Other areas regarded as critical in the command structure are the county, sub-county and station levels.

Effectively, police county commanders, police sub-county commanders (formerly known as Officers Commanding Police Divisions) and Station Commanders are set to experience massive redeployments.

“Yes, panic and anxiety are rife here. There are those who fear the redeployments will negatively affect them but that is inevitable,” a senior officer said.

Before his nomination to succeed outgoing IG Joseph Boinnet, Mutyambai served as the deputy director Counter Terrorism at the National Intelligence Service (NIS).