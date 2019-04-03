Murang’a to host 20 teams in inaugural sevens tournament

Murang’a residents are set to feast on a rich rugby menu as the county plays host to over 20 teams in the Murang’a Sevens tournament this weekend.

County Executive for Youth and Sports Edward Muiruri says the event, set to take place at Mumbi grounds, has the blessings of Kenya Rugby Union and will be used to promote local rugby talent in the area since the region is yet to embrace the sport.

“We have been seeing such events being organised in other counties and we are glad to have been selected to host this year’s contest.

This is one of the most lucrative sports venture and I will be glad if we get our youth joining,” said Muiruri while also revealing that there are five teams drawn from various parts of the county who are recruiting players. “I am hopeful that besides hosting the event, we will also win the trophy,” he added.