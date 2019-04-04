MPs approve new IG

Members of the National Assembly yesterday told the incoming Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai to urgently deal with corruption and rot in the National Police Service (NPS) on a day they unanimously approved his nomination.

The legislators also told Mutyambai to end extrajudicial killings, compensate police officers killed in the line of duty and address welfare issues affecting the officers.

While contributing to a report of the joint committees that vetted Mutyambai, the MPs regretted the police is reeling in scandals, saying it needs cleaning to regain public confidence.

“The IG nominee meets the threshold to hold the position and until the time of his appointment, he was deputy director at National Intelligence Service counterterrorism department. He must continue with police reforms,” Teso North MP Edward Kaunya said.

The legislators also asked the nominee to end cattle rustling and deal with ghost police officers and address terrorism from a preventive perspective to ward off attacks targeting citizens.

End disappearances

Majority Leader Aden Duale told Mutyambai to ensure disappearance of citizens who end up being killed is addressed.

He regretted that young people, including women, have been disappearing only to be found weeks later with their bodies decomposing in a National park.

Minority Whip Junet Mohammed said the new IG should be ready to account for the safety and security of 45 million Kenyans.

“If somebody has committed crime, they should be taken to court. There was a reason Kenyans decided that we change from a Police Commissioner to IG so that the holder of the office performs his or her duties diligently and without direction from any quarter,” he said.

Rahim Dawood (Imenti North) echoed the sentiments of his colleagues saying the new IG has a good ground to fight insurgency having been sourced from a counter-terrorism agency.

He told him to work with both the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the DPP to hasten the fight against corruption.