Gor sink Sony to open eight-point lead as Bandari end winless run

Gor Mahia have opened an eight-point lead at the top of the SportPesa Premier League table following a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Sony Sugar at Kisumu’s Moi Stadium on Wednesday.

In what was one of the most entertaining games this season, Enock Agwanda opened Sony’s account after just 20 minutes after beating Gor goalkeeper Shabban Odhonji from a long-range shot but the lead lasted three minutes before Jacques Tuyisenge equalised for K’Ogalo.