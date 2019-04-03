Chipu kick off Barthes Cup against Tunisia with eyes on final

Kenya U20 rugby team popularly known as Chipu kick off their hunt for the sole ticket to 2019 Brazil Junior World Rugby Trophy with a match against Tunisia at Nairobi’s KCB Sports Club on Thursday afternoon.

The qualification tournament, known as the Barthes Cup, will see Paul Odera’s side seek to upset newly-promoted Tunisia in the semi-finals and potentially set up a repeat of last year’s cup final should defending champions Namibia, who play Senegal in the early kick off, prevail.

Kenya will count on home advantage as well as the experienced players in their ranks who play for local clubs to down Tunisia and earn a place in Sunday’s final as they seek to return to the annual World Rugby Junior Trophy event which they last tasted 10 years ago as hosts.

In their last meeting against Tunisia, Chipu won 24-17 in November 2016 and they are considered favourites again although Odera has called for caution. “Tunisia fought their way back to the Barthes Cup and will not willingly want to head back to relegation, making it an interesting match.

Nonetheless, we have to win it because unlike 2016 where we beat them with a close score, this year we have a more solid and dedicated squad that can go all the way to the Junior World Rugby Trophy,” said Odera, who is being assisted by former Kenyan international Ken Andola.

The four-team competition is not just about securing a ticket to the Brazil Junior World Rugby Trophy. There is a lot at stake too with the bottom-placed side being relegated to tier two. That battle is currently being contested by 2018 fallen sides Zimbabwe (hosts) and Madagascar who will take on Ivory Coast and Morocco respectively for the sole promotion slot.

Tunisia beat Senegal 11-8 in a sudden death to earn promotion last year at the expense of Zimbabwe and Madagascar. The Junior World Rugby Trophy is slated for July 9-21 at Estadio Martins Pereira in Brazil where the winner will play in the 2019 World Rugby U20 Championships.