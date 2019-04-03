Three gold medals for Kenya in day two of ANOCA games

Amos Abuga

Kenya collected five medals (three gold and two silver) on the second day of the ongoing first edition of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) Youth Games at the Huye Stadium, Rwanda on Wednesday.

Mogonga High School duo of Francis Leshoo (800m) and Brian Tinega (100m) did not disappoint, living up to expectations in their respective races and so was Beatrice Anyango who bagged the third gold in the girls’ 100m.

Leshoo produced a stunning finish to carry the day ahead of Mohammed Moustafa of Egypt and Mulu Tasewe of Ethiopia, adding onto the 800m title she won during the 2018 Africa Youth Games in Algeria. Sprinter Tinega meanwhile, says victory has motivated him ahead of the junior championships to be held in Ivory Coast from April 16.

“This was a preparation race for me since I also qualified for the Africa Under-18 Championships to be held in Ivory Coast. It was good to do well here before the African championships,” said Tinega.

In the boys’ 400m final, Stash Olenge collected silver behind Uganda’s Santos Akabo while South Sudan’s Joseph Akoomakoom took the final place on the podium. Judy Koskei had to settle for silver in the girls’ 400m final in a race won by Eritrea’s Lidya Gegreab .

More medals are expected from James Mwanzia who will be competing in the boys’ 1,500m, Jackson Kavesa (boys’ 5,000m), Jennifer Mwende (girls’ 1,500m) and Enit Yeko in the girls’ 3,000m. Kenya also has participants in cycling, tae-kwo-ndo, beach volleyball and basketball.