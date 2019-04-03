Kenya’s Kiplagat returns to Boston eyeing to reclaim gold

Two-time world marathon champion Edna Kiplagat is hopeful the weather will be favourable to enable her reclaim the Boston Marathon title on April 15.

Kiplagat, 39, has defied the odds to keep delivering at the highest level and will be running her first race in 2019 having finished fourth at the Berlin marathon last September. The Kenyan has now completed the circuit, running in the six world marathon majors in Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, Tokyo and New York.

“It is one step a time. I am focusing on doing strength training, taking it at low pace as Boston marathon is close,” said Kiplagat on Tuesday. With no prospects of making the Kenyan team to the World Marathon Championships in Doha, Qatar in September, Kiplagat will channel all her energies to reclaiming the title she last won in 2017, but lost out to Desiree Linden of the USA owing to horrendous weather conditions in last year’s competition.

She settled for silver in rainy and windy conditions. “I am focused and ready to beat the world. I did my last long run before Boston but I have done my training well and will have my family’s support through the final days,” she added.

Of the 22 women in the elite field, 11 have personal bests under 2:23. Besides defending champion Linden, Kiplagat will also have to contend with competition from 2015 Boston, Prague and Las Vegas winner Caroline Rotich of Kenya, 2012 Boston, Hamburg, Toronto, Torino and Singapore champion Sharon Cherop (Kenya) and former Paris Marathon winner Betsy Saina.

Another Kenyan Mary Wacera will also be making her debut in the race. “I am excited but nervous. Boston is, however, not new to me. I have run several races there,” said Wacera, who is the 2016 world half marathon bronze medalist.

Wacera should, however, be worried of her mentor Kiplagat, who keeps on going when everyone hopes she will make her final stop in marathon. Kiplagat has won every major marathon as well as two world marathon gold medals and three World Marathon Majors Series. -XINHUA