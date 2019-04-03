American tourist and her Ugandan driver kidnapped by gunmen in Ugandan national park

The Ugandan government spokesman Ofwono Opondo says an American tourist and her Ugandan driver have been kidnapped by gunmen in one of the country’s most popular national parks.

The government says four armed men staged an ambush on Tuesday in Queen Elizabeth National Park, close to the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo where many rebel groups are active.

Uganda police say the gunmen who kidnapped an American tourist are demanding a ransom of $500,000, specifying the tourist is a woman after initially saying it was a man.

It says four other tourists who were present when the gunmen attacked were unharmed and are safe. A spokesman said the Ugandan police, army and wildlife officials were working together to try to locate and free the two hostages.

Last year tourism in a national park across the Congolese border was suspended after two British tourists and their driver were kidnapped. They were released two days later. -BBC Africa