J-lo sued for Sh150M over dance show

Mercy Wangu

Popular singer and performing artist, Jeniffer ‘J-Lo’ Lopez is being sued for allegedly stealing an idea for her show, World of Dance.

The I ain’t your Mama singer has been accused by Avin Gray-El, who claims she stole an idea he had copyrighted over ten years ago.

Gray-El filed the lawsuit against Lopez, NBC Network, and choreographer Debbie Allen. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Gray-El alleges he came up with an idea for a show called Let’s Start the Dance back in 2009, and claims he faxed a letter to Allen and her production company in an effort to see if she would be interested in producing it.

Gray-El does not tell how the idea of the show got from Allen to Lopez and NBC. According to TMZ, the idea of the World of Dance was bought to Lopez by NBC.

Despite the fact that he did not hear from Allen again, he went ahead to register his idea with the US copyright office in 2010.

Gray-El says his efforts to contact the production about this program in 2017 bore no fruits. He did not hear from the Debbie, who has no involvement in the NBC show, but Gray-el believes she must have given the information to Lopez, who then created World of Dance.

The series was created in partnership with prominent global dance brand, World of Dance, which produces dance competitions and dance lifestyle events in more than 25 countries, spanning the U.S., Europe, South America, and Asia.

The show has Ne-Yo and Derek Hough alongside Lopez to judge all forms of dance

Gray-El is demanding Sh500m in actual damages and Sh150m in punitive damages. Lopez, NBC and Allen are yet to comment on the suit.