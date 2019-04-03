Moise Kean: Raheem Sterling says Leonardo Bonucci racism comments laughable

Leonardo Bonucci’s suggestion that Juventus team-mate Moise Kean was partly to blame for the racist abuse he received from Cagliari fans is laughable, says Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling.

Kean, 19, spread his arms while facing the crowd after scoring Juve’s second goal in Tuesday’s Serie A win.

Bonucci said Kean “could have done it differently” and “the blame is 50-50”.

England international Sterling, 24, said: “All you can do now is laugh.”

Sterling celebrated in a similar manner after scoring in England’s 5-1 win over Montenegro in Podgorica last month, during which racist chanting was directed at several England players.

Sterling, who gestured to the crowd by putting his hands to his ears, later called on football’s authorities to take “a proper stance” against racist abuse.

He referred to 31-year-old Italy defender Bonucci in a post on his Instagram story on Wednesday, quoting “the blame is 50-50” followed by a series of laughing emojis and clapping hands.

-BBC