Ogilvy Africa leads African SABRE Awards taking 11 out of 37 awards

Ogilvy Africa and its clients Safaricom, Coca-Cola, Kenya Airways, UNICEF and the Government of Ghana , Kosmos Energy Limited, and Gold Fields Ghana have earned eleven 2019 SABRE Awards for Africa cementing the agency’s position as the most awarded on the continent.

The firm carried the day in five categories with Chapa Dimba na Safaricom campaign winning in the Marketing to Consumer (New Product) category, BLAZE by Safaricom taking the lead in the Marketing to Consumers (Existing Product) category and Kenya Airways topping the Consumer Products/Services category thanks to the launch of direct flight from Nairobi to New York. Ogilvy Ghana also won in the Integrated Marketing category for Ghanaians against Child Abuse (GACA) in partnership with UNICEF and Government of Ghana, as well as the Mining & Extractive Industires Category with Kosmos Energy Ltd.

“2018 was a remarkable year for us and our clients because the communication landscape has become very dynamic. These awards symbolize that we are moving with the times and our integrated communications approach is helping us solve our clients’ most pressing business challenges while reaching our targeted audiences through ideas that grab earned media and influence, to build brands that matter,” said Mr. Mathieu Plassard, CEO, Ogilvy Africa.

“Over the last years, in line with our integrated approach, we have assembled teams that deliver effective communication work for our clients in line with growing demand for strategic communication in an earned media world,” said Plassard.

The agency was also recognized and awarded certificates of excellence in Superior achievement in brand-building category for launch of direct flight from Nairobi to New York, Gold Sabre Award for PR in Eastern Africa for Chapa Dimba na Safaricom, Food and Beverage category for Coca-Cola World Cup Campaign (Ghana and Nigeria) and Integrated Marketing category for Coca-Cola Africa Cup (Kenya).

In total, 37 SABRE trophies will be presented to African campaigns this year in Kigali, Rwanda on May 16th 2019 – an increase on the 28 awards presented in 2018 in Gaborone, Botswana.

“The increase in trophies reflects both an increase in entries from across Africa, and rapid improvement in the quality of work,” said Paul Holmes, who chaired the SABRE Africa jury.

“Africa PR has come of age, and African agencies are producing work of the highest standard for corporate, government and non-profit clients.”

Ogilvy Africa – headquartered in Nairobi clinched an Africa Gold Sabre award for its public relations work on Coke Studio 2016, a Coca-Cola platform that showcases musical talent from across the continent.