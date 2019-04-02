Questions on state of NOCK Plaza after government rescue

Amos Abuga @PeopleSport11

The government may have bailed out National Olympic Committee of Kenya by committing money towards their stalled NOCK Plaza but the question remains, is the building in good condition for work to continue.

A figure believed to be between Sh400 million and 600 million is believed to have been spent by the Sports Ministry last week to help rescue NOCK Plaza following an auction notice last month owing to an unpaid load owed to Sidian Bank which helped finance its construction.

However, questions are now being raised on whether the 19-storey building is in proper shape for work to continue when the funds are finally released.

Go-to man

NOCK Plaza, located in Nairobi’s Upper Hill was designed to have offices, hotels, businesses, a gymnasium, space to let, hall of fame (NOCK museum) and secretariat, had its work commencing in 2014 and was slated for completion in 2017, but construction stalled long before the deadline.

“We are several steps away from establishing the figures but a lot of work is going on in that respect. We, however, agreed that the point person on matters NOCK Plaza will be the Sports PS Peter Kaberia for consistency of information,” said NOCK acting secretary general Francis Mutuku.

When asked about the condition of the building, he said: “All these are part of the ongoing processes.”

Efforts by People Sport to get a comment from Kaberia, who has been appointed the point person of the project, proved futile.