Champs Jericho close in on leaders as Super 8 gathers steam

Rodgers Ndegwa and Peter Sagini @PeopleSports11

Jericho All Stars moved to third place on the 16-team Super 8 Premier League log with nine points after their narrow 2-1 win over debutants Githurai All Stars at Camp Toyoyo grounds last weekend.

After a goal-less first half, Kelvin Ndung’u broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute but the lead lasted until the 76th minute when Joe Abongo’s goal levelled matters for Githurai.

However, nine minutes later, Kevin Juma netted the winner for the defending champions to ensure they continued their resurgence.

The win leaves Jericho third with nine points, one behind leaders Lebanon FC but level with second-placed Team Umeme and Shauri Moyo Sportiff who are fourth with only goal difference separating the three.

Other winners

“I am impressed with how we played because the players followed my instructions. We were a man less but still managed to win,” said Jericho coach Thomas Okongo.

The defeat, a second in a row, leaves Githurai in 10th position with four points after one win and a draw following their promotion in the top flight.

“It was a tough game and our opponents beat us because of experience. However, we created chances but failed to convert,” said Githurai coach Fredrick Ochieng.

Meanwhile, James Okello was Lebanon’s hero as his 68th minute goal earned them a 1-0 win over Mathare Flames that fired them back to the top while at Huruma grounds, Team Umeme won 2-0 away to Huruma Kona with Giovani Moses and Makari Joe getting the job done for the Ziwani-based side.

Elsewhere, Shauri Moyo Sportiff edged out Makongeni Sports Association (MASA) 2-0 while Makadara Junior League settled for a 1-1 draw against 2016 champions Kawangware United.