Last season’s semi-finalists recover to down Eldonents

Lynette Matheka @PeopleSport11

Last season’s Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) men’s Premier League losing semi-finalists Thunder recovered from a poor first quarter to beat debutants Eldonets 87-81 in a high-scoring match staged at Nyayo Gymnasium last weekend.

Points from captain James ‘Tyson’ Ongwae, Brian Ongesa and Maxwell Kerogo gave visiting Eldonents a 21-15 first quarter lead before Thunder regrouped to score 26 to take a slight advantage to the break. Faheem Juma sank back-to-back three pointers with less than a minute left on the clock to hand Thunder a slim lead at 41- 39.

Coach Sadat Gaya’s men started the third quarter on a high with Kevin Chogo scoring thrice to stretch the lead. However, Eldonets recovered quickly, forcing the quarter to end 58-58.

It was do-or-die for Gaya’s charges in the final period as they scored 29 points against Eldonet’s 23 to claim a six-point win of 87-81. The win is Thunder’s third in four matches following victories against Strathmore Blades and holders Kenya Ports Authority (KPA). They have lost to Equity Bank.

Deadly Mutoro

“Eldonets were worthy opponents. That mix of youth and talent makes them a threat to any team. They gave us a run for our money but I am glad we held on for the win. We missed many layups and that is something we have to work on going forward. If we had sunk all the points we lost in missed layups, we wouldn’t have struggled to win,” said Gaya.

The Eldoret-based team were twice unlucky last weekend as they also fell to bitter rivals Embakasi Youth (EMYBA) on Saturday match. In a repeat of last season’s Division One playoffs, where Eldonets won 3-0, EMYBA served their revenge for a close 73-71 victory.

Meanwhile, Ulinzi Warriors’ Eric Mutoro showed no mercy for his former team-mates Umoja as he scored 33 points to aid his side to a 78-63 win, the fourth for the team in as many matches. Despite a slow start that saw Warriors head to the breather with a slight 33-30 lead, William Balozi’s side steeped up in the second half to score 45 points against Umoja’s 33 for the win.

“Things are now falling into place and the players know what is expected of them. We are handling one match at a time so we do not want to get ahead of ourselves and lose focus of what is at stake,” said Balozi.