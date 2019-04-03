Greek star player returns to guide Milwaukee in season changing NBA victory

New York, Tuesday @Peoplesports11

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a right ankle sprain to score 28 points and grab 11 rebounds Monday, powering the Milwaukee Bucks to a 131-121 NBA victory at Brooklyn.

The Greek star, who sat out a game due to the setback, lifted an injury-hit Milwaukee squad within one game of clinching the best regular-season record in the league and a home-court edge throughout the NBA playoffs.

“I thought it would be a really good team but to be honest with you I didn’t think we would be the best team in the NBA,” Antetokounmpo said.

Eric Bledsoe added 29 points and reserve George Hill had 22 off the bench for the Bucks, who lead the Eastern Conference at 58-20 and can clinch the best NBA mark with a win Thursday at Philadelphia.

“We know how important that is but we are just trying to get better,” said Antetokounmpo. “We could have played better tonight.”

Antetokounmpo sparked the Bucks as they pulled away late, hitting a 3-pointer and later rebounding his own 3-point miss and driving in for a slam dunk to help seal the Nets’ fate.

“When a team plays zone the whole game it’s hard,” he said. “But we started moving the ball well and knocking down some shots.”

Sitting out a loss against Atlanta forced him to take some time early to regain a smooth flow with teammates.

“Just trying to get back into the rhythm,” he said. “I was trying to wait for the game to come to me. My teammates did a good job finding me.

“I want to play every game — rest is not in my dictionary. But I have to do what’s best for the team to win and if that’s rest then I will take a break.” – AFP