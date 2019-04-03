Fiscal indiscipline threat to devolution

The Auditor General’s 2017/18 financial year report on county governments makes numbing read. The reports point to an environment of weak governance, insufficient financial controls, wastage, poor planning for projects and alarming graft levels, which deny residents services and stunt development.

Devolved units were expected to be the ultimate solution to development inequities and answered prayer for those from marginalised regions. While there is ample evidence that there have been remarkable achievements, massive wastage, theft and lack of prioritisation persist.

The plight of Kenyans in 24 counties facing famine makes heart-sinking statement, especially why county governments were caught absolutely flat-footed.

Six years ago, the absence of infrastructure to effectively run counties presented a hurdle which meant challenges in planning, resource deployment and allocation. So the nascent county governments can be said to have been groping around and experimenting. But this is no longer the case.

Governors, chief officers, county executives and MCAs are in breach of financial accounting procedures. There is criminal disregard for basic requirements such as balancing revenue with expenditure.

MCAs are obsessed with self-benefitting pursuits such as contracts, allowances and travel. This despite locally generated revenues plunging, in some cases, by as much as 50 per cent. How can a county justify expenditure of over Sh500 million on foreign and domestic travel in a single financial year?

Counties do not care what the Auditor General reports. So the question must be asked; who will stop the plunder, misuse and mismanagement of public resources? There must be deterrence and consequences. Until plunder is made a painful misadventure, Kenya is doomed.

Two months after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission raided his home and those of top officials, Samburu governor was yesterday arrested over suspected embezzlement. Several governors are on the radar of investigative agencies over graft and procurement decisions that ignore the Procurement and Disposal Act.

Transparency International estimates that 45 per cent of Kenya’s annual budget goes into procurement and that 80 per cent of corruption reported is related to procurement arising from non-adherence to financial regulations and procedures. Something must give. Things cannot continue this way if devolution is to live up to expectations of being transformative.