Sound policies key to drought mitigation

Mohamednur Duba

It is that season when gory images of the drought–stricken people from across Africa hit headlines of the major world media outlets.

This has become common even in Kenya. Images of malnourished children, the elderly and women in places such as Turkana, Wajir, Marsabit and Baringo have been featuring on national newspapers and television.

It is also common to hear calls for fundraisers from non–governmental organisations such as Kenya Red Cross to help the affected communities. Though these short-term measures are critical in stemming the effects of drought, long-term strategies is what we should be working on.

While drought has become a common phenomenon in the region, partly because of the effects of climate change, this does not mean people have to die.

Drought is a common occurrence in other parts of the world but due to proper policies on food security and water management, they have succeeded in mitigating its effects. Countries such as Australia and Israel use technologies such as drip irrigation and solar–powered desalination, which could be applied in Kenya.

Due to climate change, droughts are becoming more frequent and extreme. Before 1970, a serious drought was expect once in a decade. This doubled to once every five years in the 1980s. Today it happens almost every other year. In 2014, 2015 and 2016, severe drought and famine were reported in the Horn of Africa.

This calls for a more concerted efforts by the government and humanitarian agencies to prepare for and mitigate the impact of drought. One way of achieving this is to help people diversify their livelihoods so they are not entirely dependent on livestock or crops.

Coordinated efforts can also offer the best options for strengthening livelihoods through establishing and maintaining sustainable water resources.

The humanitarian agencies should also think more about the long term approach rather than the tendency to react to emergencies. The challenge is to transform goodwill into well-thought-out and sustained action.

Non-profit organisations have been criticised about approaches that raise awareness and money but do not seek long lasting solutions.

For example, Kenya Red Cross recent bid to raise money for drought victims hit a snag after Kenyans, including the Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale questioned its accountability and criticised its approach to the crisis.

Kenyans through social media platforms asked Kenya Red Cross to account for past donations and also asked the government to use public resources to save lives.

Donations can help people in emergency situations. But organisations can invite their supporters to learn more and dig a little deeper for a sustained effort.

National and county governments should increase strategic integration and coordination to stop the cycle of famine and bring the hunger crisis to a definitive end.

Prudent use of public funds and investing in community water resources so that people do not have to depend on rain–fed agriculture are some of the ways to avoid the crisis in future.

The National Drought Management Authority that oversees matters related to drought management must also deliver on its mandate.

In a nutshell, the humanitarian crisis due to drought can be avoided in Kenya by making appropriate policy decisions, improvement of early warning and response systems, change of strategy by NGOs, tackling corruption and maladministration and well-planned and well-coordinated drought mitigation strategies.

—The writer is a communication practioneer —[email protected]