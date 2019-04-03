Minister Magoha’s ‘brief lesson’ at Machakos school.

Irene Githinji @gitshee

It’s a Tuesday morning and a teacher in a little known Machakos primary school is busy with her routine job—imparting knowledge to her pupils.

This morning she is teaching them how to read the clock; and unknown to her, it is the hour of surprise visit by her boss, the newly-appointed Education Cabinet secretary George Magoha.

The CS joined pupils of Kitooni SDA Primary School in a lesson—went in, sat quietly, listened keenly and after a few minutes walked out without causing drama or tension.

And as evident in a video clip doing rounds on social media yesterday, the teacher and her pupils seemed not intimidated by the presence of the CS. She went on with her business boldly as pupils listened attentively and occasionally raising hands and standing to answer questions posed by the teacher as the minister followed keenly.

The CS sat at the back of the class and later left without addressing the pupils. He stood from his desk, nodding and started walking out. But before exiting the door, he bowed to the teacher, greeted her with respect and said: “You are doing well”. What a compliment to come from the highest office!