Kenya, Cuba relations ‘to aid UHC scheme’

PSCU and DPPS @PeopleDailyKe

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said Kenya is keen on enhancing its cooperation with Cuba, especially in provision of quality healthcare, one of the government’s Big For agenda.

The President lauded the ongoing collaboration that has seen the two countries partner in health research and capacity building.

Kenya and Cuba are implementing a medical exchange programme, in which Cuban specialist doctors are serving in the country while Kenyan doctors are advancing their medical training in Cuba.

Uhuru spoke during a meeting with visiting Cuba’s Vice President of the Council of State and Ministers Ines Maria Chapman, who paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi.

Uhuru said Kenya has a lot to learn from Cuba’s healthcare delivery model, which has seen the country register a life expectancy of 79.5 years compared to Kenya’s 67.5 years.

Strengthen relations

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said Kenya has adopted part of the Cuban medical training curricula that will equip students in Kenya Medical Training Colleges with more skills to address emerging health challenges.

And yesterday, Deputy President William Ruto hosted a delegation from Cuba led by Ines for bilateral talks. The leaders said they were keen on strengthening relations and cooperation for the benefit of the two countries by improving the social welfare of their citizens.

Speaking during a joint press briefing at the Deputy President’s residence in Karen, Ruto said Kenya would continue to cooperate with Cuba in the expansion of the health sector.

“We have had important bilateral discussions on health, agriculture, fisheries, trade, human resource management and water, among other areas,” he said.

The Cuban envoy praised the cordial relations between the two countries, saying it would go a long way in the improvement of lives of people in the two nations.