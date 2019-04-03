Reviving stalled mobile clinics to cost Sh660m

Mercy Salisi @PeopleDailyKe

The government plans to spend Sh666 million to convert the controversial mobile clinics to a special programme for delivery of the Universal Health Care (UHC).

Appearing before the national Assembly Health committee, Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache was hard-pressed to explain whether the mobile clinics are still functional.

Procure commodities

She told the MPs the ministry will convert the portable clinics into a special project under UHC to Kenyans living in informal settlements as well as inaccessible areas because they cannot waste taxpayers’ money.

According to Mochache, part of the Sh666 million will be used to recruit 400 health workers, 100 clinic officers, 200 nurses and 100 laboratory technicians.

Each of the 100 portable clinics will be operated by two nurses, a clinical officer and a laboratory technologist who will be paid Sh70,000 per month for a period of 12 months, bringing the total cost for hiring human resource at Sh336 million per year.

In addition, the money, will be used to procure commodities and non-pharmaceutical items for the clinics for a period of one year at a cost of Sh180 million. Another Sh150 million will be spent in ground preparations to install the clinics and construct a plinth, washrooms, waiting bay, fence and water tank. “As part of implementing UHC , the ministry would like to make special national portable clinics programme for Kenyans living in informal settlements,” she said.

While justifying the claim, Mochache regretted that the 71 per cent of the country’s population, who live in informal settlements, are underserved by health, education, water, and sanitation and garbage collection.

The ministry of health procured the 100 portable clinics during the financial year 2015/2016 to offer primary healthcare services to people living in informal settlements.

She said: “the 100 clinics are supposed to offer services in settlement and hard to reach areas and that is exactly what we as a ministry intend to do given the investments made in procuring them. We have since decided to convert them in to be special project under UHC.”

But immediately she was done, mps present demanded to know whether the clinics had been moved from the port of Mombasa whether they have been lying ideal for the last four month.

The mps demanded that the ministry comes clean on the proposal by providing details as to whether the containers are still in existence.

Last year, the ministry of health wrote to the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) to allow them to release the the clinics which have been lying idle the National Youth Service Depot in Mombasa since 2015 when they were procured in 2015.