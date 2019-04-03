Traders count losses as non-woven bags ban takes effect

Irene Githinji and Harison Kavisu @PeopleDailyKe

A major crisis has hit a majority of supermarkets and shopping outlets in the country following the ban on non-woven polypropylene bags by the National Environment Management Authority (Nema).

Traders who had stocked the banned carrier bags are now counting losses as no one wants to buy the bags for fear of arrest.

The situation notwithstanding, Nema said yesterday the ban on non-woven bags in the market firmly remains in place.

Penalties

Director General Geoffrey Wahungu said manufacturers or retailers with non-woven bags stock should now consider it contraband. The crackdown on non-woven bags has already been launched, with those found guilty of the offence risking a penalty of up to Sh4 million, imprisonment for at least two years or both.

Wahungu, who spoke at Nema headquarters, said the recommended carrier bags will now be made from reed, cotton, sisal, kiondo, recycled paper, woven bags, papyrus and hyacinth among other environment friendly materials.

But even as Nema gave recommended materials for the carrier bags, Wahungu said the authority will have to give clearance before production.

A spot check by People Daily in Mombasa central business district revealed supermarkets had withdrawn the non-woven bags without providing alternative. Some of the stores resorted to giving cartons as carrier bags. Traders told of huge stock held in stores while consumers complained of high cost of the new recommended bags, which are scanty.

At Tuskys Supermarket, Digo Road branch in Mombasa, hundreds of customers were forced to endure long queues as cashiers struggled to package shopping into cartons.

“As a supermarket, we are forced to use cartons to put goods bought by our customers, this is because the newly recommended carrier bags are yet to reach to us. Our customers are suffering because there are no bags to carry their goods in,” said Isaac Murage, Tuskeys supermarket Digo Road Manager.

Sarujay Raichura, owner of Utopia Household store, a retail shop in Mombasa claimed that the ban had forced him to incur a loss of sh 6,000 loss.