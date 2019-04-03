State owes contractors, suppliers Sh33 billion

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

The National government owes various contractors and suppliers Sh32.5 billion in bills according to a document tabled in Parliament by the National Treasury and Planning ministry.

The outstanding balance that has soured relations between suppliers and the government is scattered across ministries, departments and State corporations.

Contracts signed

Appearing before the National Assembly Implementation Committee, National Treasury Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Nelson Gaichuhie did not, however, disclose the specific projects and the entities owed billions as at November 12, 2018.

He explained that Section 68 of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) 2012 designates accounting officers, who are accountable to the National Assembly on the use of public resources.

“The National Treasury is not in custody of the details of all contracts signed and payments made for specific projects being implemented by ministries, departments and agencies,” he told Moitalel ole Kenta (Narok North MP)-led committee.

PFMA Act requires that Accounting Officers prioritises carry-over payments originating from the previous financial year be treated as a first charge far ahead of the current fiscal year.

Gaichuhie said the National Treasury issued a circular No 4/20 directing government ministries, county governments, departments, commissions, independent offices and State corporations to ensure that all leftover disbursement emanating from the 2017/18 are treated as a first charge against 2018/19 budgetary allocation before entering into any new commitments.

Gaichuhie alongside other senior ministry officials had appeared before the committee to present a list of contracts signed and payments made by the government worth more than Sh1 billion from July 1, 2018.

He explained the National Treasury had given approvals to ministries, departments, and agencies to incur under section 223 of the constitution. “Further to the approvals, the state departments have requested for the disbursement of funds for commitments made,” the former Subukia MP clarified; insisting that National Treasury would not commit to the status of various stalled projects.

Nevertheless, the documents enlist Ministry of Defence is leading in pending bills amounting to Sh9 billion. The State department of Interior and Correctional Services has an accumulative bill of 6.3 billion.

Ministry of Health has an outstanding bill of Sh7 billion. State department for broadcasting and telecommunications, under Information, Communication and Technology ministry owes service providers and entities a total of Sh3.2 billion.

Others are the gigantic ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Planning and Public works that has a bill of Sh979 million while Ministry of Environment and Forestry owes Sh851 million.