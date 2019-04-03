Lawyer Nyakundi misses son’s burial

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

City lawyer Assa Nyakundi’s son was yesterday laid to rest at the Langata Cemetery, Nairobi, in a sombre ceremony attended by close family members and friends.

Nyakundi, who is yet to be discharged from hospital where he was admitted on the night he was arrested over the shooting of Joseph Nyakundi, did not attend the burial.

The lawyer is likely to be charged with killing his son. He is under the watch of the police at the hospital as he undergoes treatment over blood pressure complications.

Yesterday, before the burial ceremony, a brief memorial service was held at ACK church Langata, where nobody was allowed to address the gathering. It was the same script at the cemetery where the media was completely shut out.

Nyakundi’s wife, Lydia Apungu and his firstborn son Noah, have recorded statements at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Nyakundi told detectives mid last month when he was arrested that he was trying to holster his gun while in his car when he accidentally shot his 29-year-old son on the chest.