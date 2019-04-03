Kethi now withdraws Sh5 voter’s slip petition

Lawyer Kethi Kilonzo yesterday withdrew her appeal against the dismissal of her petition challenging her prosecution on the controversial Sh5 election voter’s slip.

The application relating to the criminal case was rejected by High Court judge Grace Ngenye on November 12, 2015.

When the matter came up for hearing before the Appellate bench, Kethi confirmed that she had voluntarily withdrawn the matter. The representative of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) did not raise any objection.

“In the event, we order that the appeal be and is hereby dismissed under Rule 68 (1) of the Court’s Rules,” directed Justices Philip Waki, Asike Makhandia and Fatuma Sichale.

Lawyer Julie Soweto, acting for Kethi, had previously written to the then DPP Keriako Tobiko seeking to know the fate of recommendations by the former chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Isaack Hassan, that the case be dropped.

Kethi had been jointly charged with former IEBC manager in charge of Electoral Planning and Logistics Godfrey Ninoto Lemiso.

The two, who are out on Sh100,000 personal bonds, were first charged before then Nairobi Senior Principal Magistrate Doreen Mulekyo, on September 3, 2013. They denied stealing an IEBC acknowledgement slip between November 19, 2012 and June 27, 2013.