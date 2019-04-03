MPs seek to bar firm from State contracts for 10 years

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

The French firm that was awarded a Sh6.8 billion tender to supply electoral materials in the 2017 General Election risks being blacklisted from doing business with any government-funded organisation for the next 10 years.

Some MPs are now seeking amendments to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report to ban the firm, which has also been contracted to supply equipment for the ongoing Huduma Namba registration exercise.

Held liable

The company also risks undergoing criminal investigations by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for having purported to do business with Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) before being registered as a foreign company by the registrar of companies.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma, who has proposed amendments to the report, wants the French firm Safran Morpho that is currently known as Idemia Securities Limited to be barred from participating, awarding and entering in to any contract payable using public money.

Kaluma, who wants the Attorney General and National Treasury Cabinet secretary to ensure compliance with House resolutions, also wants any State agency that contravenes the resolution of the House to be held personally liable.

According to him, the Public Procurement and Regulatory Authority board should also actualise the resolution in the central repository of debarred forms in accordance with the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act (PPADA).

Consequently, the MP also wants all contracts entered between Idemia and IEBC be investigated and nullified. And yesterday Lwanda Mp Chris Omulele, who was on the Speaker’s seat,directed that debate on the amendment be postponed to today to allow Kaluma to prosecute his amendments without any interruptions.