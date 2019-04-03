Prepare to carry own cross, Raila tells the corrupt

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

Opposition leader Raila Odinga yesterday told corrupt individuals to prepare to carry their own crosses as the government strives to remove the country from the league of the most corrupt nations. “We are fully committed in the fight against corruption because we want to get out of that league,” he said.

Raila spoke while rolling out the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) registration at Shika Adabu grounds in Likoni, Mombasa.

Dismiss move

He said Transparency International index had ranked Kenya among the most corrupt nations alongside Bangladesh and Democratic Republic of Congo, adding that the anti-graft war was unstoppable.

Consequently, the Opposition leader raised the red flag over a proposed motion by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro to trim the powers of the chief public prosecutor to try corruption cases.

He dismissed the move to sponsor a bill seeking to clip the powers of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in the fight against corruption as ill-advised. He added that the move was anti-development.

In his proposal, Nyoro wants the DPP’s powers of entering into plea bargains with corruption suspects handed over to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC). He also wants powers to determine the fate of investigations on corruption cases, including terminating them at any stage, taken away from the DPP.

Raila took a swipe at Nyoro, questioning his “seriousness” as an elected leader. “Investigations are ongoing yet some people have started crying foul that they are being targeted. If you are guilty, submit yourself to the relevant authorities,” he said.

On the NIIMS registration exercise, Raila described the exercise as very important for the country, saying it would enable the government to plan and deliver crucial services effectively.

“By obtaining your Huduma Namba, you will be helping the government know the number of citizens who need access to health care services and other crucial services,” he said.

Raila was accompanied by Cabinet secretaries Joe Mucheru (ICT) and Simon Chelugui (Water) and Mombasa Deputy Governor William Kingi.