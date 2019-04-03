Mutyambai nomination approved by House teams

Mercy Mwai @wangumerci

A joint committee of Parliament has approved the nomination of Hilary Mutyambai as the Inspector-General of Police.

National Assembly’s committee on Administration and National Security and the Senate’s standing committee on National Security gave Mutyambai nomination a go ahead saying he has the necessary experience and qualification to hold the office.

They further said Mutyambai demonstrated vast experience in policing, security, intelligence and investigation from his 27 years in law enforcement.

The House is expected to debate his nomination today to either approve or reject it before going on recess later Thursday.

The break was scheduled for last week but National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi postponed it to allow for the debate and the State of the Nation address by President Uhuru Kenyatta set to take place tomorrow.

Mutyambai is set to replace Joseph Boinnet, who was appointed Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife after his retirement last month.

Mutyambai is currently serving as the Deputy Director, Counter Terrorism Centre at the National Intelligence Service (NIS).