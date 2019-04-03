Sweet freedom as KNH releases detained patients

Bernard Gitau @bernagitau

When Joram Githaka responded to a fire alarm in his Kibera neighbourhood four months ago, little did he know it would nearly be his last.

The 30-year-old father of one ended up at the Kenyatta National Hospital’s (KNH) Intensive Care Unit grasping for life from 72 per cent degree burns after a gas cylinder exploded at the scene. The casual labourer spent days in the ICU before being transferred to the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

“This interview is a miracle because as I understand, I was temporarily declared dead on arrival from the scene of fire,” said Githaka.

As the adage goes, lightning never strikes twice in the same place, but to Githaka, the explosion was only the first one. What he was not certain of was how or if he would survive the second, a medical bill that was accruing fast.

Rising bill

“The ICU and initial treatment bill amounted to Sh700,000. I was not yet well so I continued to receive specialised treatment in the hospital and the bill continued to rise,” he said.

Githaka sustained potentially fatal burns in the legs, arms, abdomen and head. After three months of extensive treatment, he was discharged but there was no family member or relative to facilitate the payment.

“My family members were coming to visit during my early days of admission but as the bill rose, they kept off. I knew I was on my own,” he added. But after a month of agony, Lady Luck came knocking yesterday as the hospital waived the entire bill of over Sh1 million.

Even with his legs and hands still in bandage, Githaka’s relief is manifest. “I had long given up hope on a day I will be free without having to cough up the impossible amount. This is a second miracle,” he said.

Bonface Ombati is another beneficiary who could not hide his joy yesterday after he was released. Ombati was knocked down by a motorbike on Ngong Road fracturing his skull and costing him Sh450,000 in medical bill.

“I was on my way to a construction site when I was hit by a motorbike. I ended up here and raising the medical fund remained an impossible task,” he said. Ombati said he will be heading to his rural home in Kisii, adding that Nairobi life had become unbearable.

Yet, Githaka and Ombati’s cases are not unique. Patients are suffering in their thousands in hospitals for failing to raise the medical fees after treatment. This comes even as Justice Wilfrida Okwany ruled last year that it is a violation of patients’ rights when hospitals refuse to release them over accrued medical bills.

Following sustained media coverage of the heart-wrenching situation of the ‘medical prisoners’, KNH board passed a resolution to release some deserving cases. Yesterday was the culmination of a week-long vetting of patients still detained over non-payment.

Deliberations

KNH board member Stanley Kamau said at least 250 patients have been released after their bills were waived. He said the move followed critical deliberations with the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders.

“Those who cannot pay amount to 30 per cent and we are following a procedure to waive their bills, while 70 per cent will get a credit facility to pay over time,” he added.

This, however, has come at a huge economic implication for an underfunded facility that has already lost Sh900 million in the current financial year alone.

“Since 2003, the hospital has accrued Sh5.6 billion from bad debts,” he said. At the same time, the hospital will dispose of 185 unclaimed bodies at the mortuary.

“If the body is not claimed within 21 days, the hospital has a right to dispose them,” said Kamau, who also accused some government agencies of owing KNH in excess of Sh5 billion with Kenya Urban Road Authority (Kura) leading the debtors’ pack at Sh4.2 billion.

The agency acquired KNH land for the construction of Hospital Road and Mbagathi Way Link Road and though construction is ongoing, they are yet to pay.

The hospital annual report and financial statements indicate that National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) owes about Sh800 million, a deficit substantial enough to cripple the hospital’s operations.

“The facility loses three per cent of its revenue to NHIF and free maternity services and six per cent to provisions of doubtful debts,” the report revealed.